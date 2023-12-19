The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jonathan Majors Fired by Disney/Marvel After Guilty Verdict

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
Jonathan Majors Fired by Disney/Marvel After Guilty Verdict
After being found guilty of assault and harassment, Jonathan Majors has been fired by Disney/Marvel Studios. Before being arrested Jonathan was set to be a major player in the next wave of films and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s no word on how Marvel will handle the firing. Some think his role as Kang could be recast. Others believe it best to focus on another villain. Next up is the sentencing phase, which is scheduled for February 6. Jonathan could receive up to a year in jail.
Kanye West Claims African Americans Aren’t Black: “We’re Indian”
After being banned from Twitter for saying black people are Jewish in the shocking “death con 3” tweet, Kanye West now believes African Americans are all ancestors of “Indians,” or Indigenous Americans.
Ye’s weekend rage has been released, in which he criticized JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Donald Trump, and Drake. “Who cares about crazy?” We’re not Black. We’re Indian, we’re Native American. How many of your grandmothers got Indian in y’all family.” Kanye noticed somebody stopped filming, and he paused his tirade. “Why you stop recording?” he asked as his guest made her excuses. “Nah, ‘cause you think I
sound crazy.” Ye continued, adding, ”We’re not Black. Race was made up.”
Rihanna On If She Ever Imagined This Is How Her Family Would Look
Rihanna was recently asked if she ever imagined, when she pictured her family
that this is what it would be like.
