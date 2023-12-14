Last week Kodak Black was pinched by authorities in Florida after police found him in possession of Percocet and cocaine, and while he awaits the consequences over the incident the man isn’t stopping from dropping off new work for his faithful followers.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Facetime Hiding,” KB hops in a whip with his team riding beside him and strolls through the streets of Florida before hitting a pool party where some voluptuous young women welcome him to the wet and wild soiree.

Back up North, Doe Boy and Benny The Butcher connect for a block banger and in their clip to “Bad Days” the two hold down the streets in the dead of night and let the street lights show just how the ice around their persons glisten when at the proper angle. Impressive.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JayDaYoungan featuring Boona, 4side Bg, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “FACETIME HIDING”

DOE BOY & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BAD DAYS”

JAYDAYOUNGAN FT. BOONA – “UP 2 ME”

4SIDE BG – “NYC 4SS FREESTYLE”

MECHANIC T.I.D – “BOSS MAN”

TRIPPIE REDD – “1716 OSAGE”

LIL FLIP – “WORTHING WESLEY”

KALAN.FRFR – “AIN’T NOTHING”

Kodak Black “Facetime Hiding,” Doe Boy & Benny The Butcher “Bad Days” & More | Daily Visuals 12.14.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com