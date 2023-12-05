The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jamie Foxx Accepts Critics Choice Honor in First Public Appearance Post-Hospitalization

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Jamie Foxx Accepts Critics Choice Honor in First Public Appearance Post-Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx accepted the Critics Choice award last night in his first public appearance since being hospitalized and said that he now cherishes every moment.

Jeannie Mai Says She Found Out About Her Divorce When Everyone Else Found Out

Jeannie Mai was on the Jennifer Hudson Show and shared when she found out she was getting a divorce.

So when Christmas is over, what will Mariah Carey be working on?

Nia Long Says She Only Has One Regret From 2023

Nia Long took to X formerly Twitter and wrote: “My only regret this year is missing @Usher in Vegas,”

Usher responded to Nia Long’s social media message, “Don’t worry, I’ll be back in Vegas on 2/11.”