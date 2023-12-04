INDIANAPOLIS — A man will be spending nearly five years in prison after being convicted of illegal weapons possession.

Michael Spencer, a 31-year-old resident of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison after admitting guilt to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Spencer at a gas station on an outstanding warrant for intimidating a domestic partner and a probation violation linked to a prior armed robbery conviction.

During a routine search, police discovered a .40 caliber Glock 24 pistol tucked into Spencer’s waistband, equipped with an extended magazine containing 20 live rounds. Spencer had previous convictions for armed robbery in 2010 and 2015, which legally prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, underscored the severe threat posed by individuals with a history of domestic violence coupled with illegal firearm possession. Myers emphasized, “Abusers with guns pose an extreme danger to those closest to them.”

The post Indy Felon Will Spend Nearly Five Years in Prison on Gun Conviction appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Felon Will Spend Nearly Five Years in Prison on Gun Conviction was originally published on wibc.com