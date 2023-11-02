The 2023 Starbucks Holiday Menu Is Officially Here

Tis the season!!!!!! Christmas has officially arrived at Starbucks, and they’ve just unveiled their highly anticipated holiday menu for this year. Starting today, November 2, we can once again delight in the return of our beloved seasonal drinks, delectable bakery treats, and the introduction of brand-new red cup designs.

Let’s talk about the classics making a comeback, shall we? Get ready to savor the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. These festive favorites are sure to warm our hearts and bring that holiday cheer we all crave.

But wait, there’s more! Starbucks has also brought back some mouthwatering holiday treats to accompany our drinks. Indulge in the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. Trust me, these treats are pure bliss!

Now, let’s talk about the exciting new additions to this year’s menu. For those who prefer non-dairy options, we have two delightful beverages: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and, at select stores offering Oleato beverages, the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. It’s fantastic to see Starbucks catering to different dietary preferences.

And let’s not forget about the cups! All of our holiday beverages will be served in four new Starbucks holiday hot cup designs, along with a special holiday cold cup. These cups are not only functional but also add that extra touch of festive magic to our Starbucks experience.

