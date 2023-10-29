Clergy calls for DOJ investigation after 14 Officer-Involved Shootings in 2023

After 14 officer-involved shootings in 10 months of 2023, the Indianapolis Concerned Clergy is asking for the Department of Justice to investigate the practices and policies of IMPD. Rev Antonio Alexander explains. Plus, Vernon Williams previews Onyxfest, the all-black theater festival kicking off the first week of November.
