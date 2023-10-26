Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara

Russell Wilson takes every opportunity to elevate, celebrate, and honor his queen, Ciara. But this week’s renting out of a Waffle House for the new mommy-to-be really took the (birthday) cake.

Taking to multiple platforms, Ciara shared video of her bae’s gesture on social media. Watchers see the couple pulling up to a Waffle House in black sweatsuits, hear Ciara’s surprise, and view inside the popular Southern staple.

Inside, restaurant staff sang “Happy Birthday” to the pop star while presenting her with a tower of donuts. And, the venue was decorated with black and yellow balloons, white tablecloths, and a red carpet.

Currently pregnant with their third together, Ciara noted her love of Waffle House.“This is crazy,” she gushes in the video. “I am the happiest girl in the world.”

Donning a Gucci sweatshirt, she later hugs her football star and calls her surprise party “epic.”

Twitter has something to say about Ciara’s Waffle House birthday.

Amid social commentary on dating choices – and one woman’s preference not to eat at casual restaurants like Cheesecake Factory – Russell’s choice hit different. Needless to say, friends, fans, and family reacted to the grand gesture throughout the day.

Twitter user @cottonconniee celebrated Russell’s attention to detail and focus on his woman, his woman, his woman. And we agree.

@Kialashea gave us faith as she reminded us that everyone deserves a love like Russell’s on birthdays and all days.

@SwetNita5 shared screenshots of the couple, stating how cute Russell and Ciara are. The two are definitely #couplesgoals vibes.

Referring to the “dating list” controversy, @ThatBroncosFan_ posts how the breakfast giant holds its own.

Whether for or against casual dining, I think we can all agree on the infectiousness and inspiration of Black Love when we see it! See Russell’s birthday message to Ciara posted before her syrup and donut soiree.

Happy Birthday, Ci Ci!

Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara was originally published on hellobeautiful.com