On Monday (Oct. 9), Bad Bunny fans rejoiced as Benito took to Instagram to make the announcement that his millions of faithful day-ones have been waiting for.

No, he didn’t announce that he and Kylie Jenner were breaking up (y’all still mad at him about that??), but he did reveal that this Friday (Oct. 13), his next album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va Pasar Mañana (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow”), will be hitting the streets. Benito’s upcoming fifth studio album will serve as the follow-up to his record-breaking 2022 LP, Un Verano Sin Ti, which went on to become the most streamed album in Spotify’s history.

In the video announcement, Bad Bunny rolls through the streets of the city of what seems to be old New York (are those the Twin Towers in the backdrop?) before eventually making his way past some paparazzi and into Carbone, a high-end popular Italian-American restaurant. Revealing his latest buzzcut hairstyle that he rocked back in 2018, the scene cuts to black before the album title is shown, followed by the release date.

Though details about the album aren’t known, many fans are speculating it’s going to be a trap album. Now that the album is already pre-loaded on Spotify, which each of it’s 22 tracks titled “Fuego” (Fire), y’all know this joint will rule the remainder of the year if his previous album is any indication of what we can expect from his faithful following.

Check out Bad Bunny’s video announcement below. Let us know if you’ll be checking for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va Pasar Mañana this weekend and what your expectations from Benito are in the comments section below.

Bad Bunny To Release His 5th Studio Album This Friday The 13th was originally published on hiphopwired.com