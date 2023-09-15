Nicki Minaj has a new nickname: “Natural Hair” Nicki. We’re dubbing the Black Barbie this after seeing her latest post on social media this week.

Nicki Minaj is known for rocking – and flaunting – her natural hair. She’s donned her kinky tresses in her “Lookin A**” music video in 2014 and during several interviews, music appearances, and social media posts.

In the newest iteration, the Grammy-winner posts a video with footage of her getting her hair done and then rocking her fresh, fly hair out-and-about. The stylist featured in the video uses two hands just to flex Nicki’s hair length. The 40-year-old captions the video and promos her new original audio, writing, “ #BigDifference sound on tiktok Yo @bobcarking_ lemme hold sum.’”

Nicki also doubles as skin care goals, appearing fresh-faced and glowing in the post. And her fans are loving the natural flex.

“I love your natural hair so much! I love your natural face so much. You just look so youthful and beautiful. I’m so happy you normalized natural beauty. ,” says one follower on Instagram. “Girl ur hair is so BEAUTIFUL, u need to drop ur hair routine NOW,” commented another fan on TikTok.

The social media drop also has fans ready for new music from the “Super Bass” rapper. This is especially true after Nicki Minaj stunned as host of and a performer at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. The Pink Princess also took home the “Best Hip Hop” Award for “Super Freaky Girl.”

In June 2023, Nicki pushed back the release date for her next album, Pink Friday 2. The original date for release was October 20.

Nicki took to social media, explaining the delay. Pink Friday 2 is expected to arrive on November 17. And her next tour is set to start in early 2024.

Nicki Minaj Proves Why She Is Natural Hair Goals On TikTok And Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com