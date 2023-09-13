VMAs 2023: Yung Miami Shuts Down The Pink Carpet, Doechii Serves Body And Chloe Bailey Swoons Over Saweetie

HelloBeautiful had a front-row seat on the 2023 VMAs red carpet — forgive us pink carpet in honor of host Nicki Minaj perhaps — where celebs like Yung Miami, King Combs, Shakira, Doechii, Tinashe, Shenseea, NLE Choppa, Saweetie stopped to chat with us and spill the deets on their looks, who they were excited to see and who could past our Nicki Minaj lyrics test.

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MTV ‘Video Music Awards’

While the actually show had its own set of memorable moments, plenty of viral moments went down on the VMAs 2023 red carpet. Saweetie, who had some early struggles with the teleprompter, walked the pink carpet in a conceptual pink gown by Area. The sparkling look was held together by a crafted bone at the neckline. Chloe Bailey, who wore Roberto Cavalli, was intrigued by Saweetie’s look, telling us, “I just saw Saweetie, she looks so f*cking amazing.” “Bloody Samaritan” artist Ayra Starr gave us a fashion moment in a Mugler dress and custom watch choker that captured our attention.

Video Vanguard Award winner Shakira, revealed she was wearing archive Versace and was excited to see Cardi B perform. Yung Miami’s head-turning Han Kjøbenhavn look looked even sexier on the carpet. When asked who she was excited to see, she obviously responded, “Diddy.” The men looked equally as dapper, serving fashion in tailored suits, blinged-out chains, and hair clips (Offset).

Doecchii was serving bawdy and melanin in D Squared. And Saucy Santana was dripped in Balmain (because they’re a material gawl). Santana was excited to see Cardi and Megan’s “Bongos” performance so they could dunchacha (Joseline’s Cabaret reference). Shenseea continues her NYFW slay at the VMAs wearing a sick look by Dolce & Gabbana. tinshe showed off the girls in Stella McCartney and Toosii copped his VMAs 2023 red carpet outfit, three hours before.

While Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion were all on our best-dressed list, see their looks, here.

VMAs 2023 Content:

2023 VMA Show Moments We’re Still Talking About

10 Iconic VMA Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Set To Perform ‘Bongos’ At 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

VMAs 2023: Yung Miami Shuts Down The Pink Carpet, Doechii Serves Body And Chloe Bailey Swoons Over Saweetie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com