Chloë Bailey Shows Off Her Snatched Body On Instagram: ‘Waist Where?’

Chloë Bailey has a message for the haters! The 25-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share a video message where she showed off her natural beauty and body, and our sis is thriving!

In the short Instagram video, the beauty set up her phone selfie-style and showed off her toned figure. “The waist though, is waisting.” she said as the video began. “Facetune, where? Photoshop, where?” she continued.

“See tour does the body good because it snatched me down and it’s like the latex…” she continued before showing off her pink, latex jumpsuit. “I’m dripping sweat.”

She ended the short video by doubling down on her snatched waist, saying, “waist, where? See, it’s unzipped,” she said while modeling the jumpsuit. “Waist, where? Ugly, where?” Chloë laughed before ending the video with, “I’m just joking.”

Check out the stunning video courtesy of The Shade Room below.

Chloë also took to Twitter to reiterate her body confidence from the night, tweeting, “feeling myself after the show tonight” with an array of laughing emojis. As she should! Because she always looks amazing!

The entertainer’s snatched video comes after she was trending on social media recently due to controversial comments made about her by Fox Soul host Funky Dineva, who called Chloe Bailey “lame” for defending her sister Halle Bailey against pregnancy rumors.

Although Chloë took to Twitter to defend herself and write back to the pundit, Tweeting, “Lol people be so mad at your happiness. get help,” #BlackTwitter didn’t let the clap backstop there. Fans of the Bailey sisters came to the beauty’s defense and took it upon themselves to let Funky Dineva know how disrespectful and insensitive the comments were. One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “I really need to understand why Funky Dineva went in so hard and nastily on Chloe like that. It was totally uncalled for. All she did was what siblings who love and care for each other do: stand up for them. And to attack her looks?! Wow!”

The Internet doesn’t play when it comes to the Bailey sisters!

Chloë Bailey Shows Off Her Snatched Body On Instagram: ‘Waist Where?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com