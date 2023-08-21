106.7 WTLC
Hip-Hop 50th Festival Recap: KRS-One, Grandmaster Caz, Peter Gunz, CL Smooth & More

Published on August 21, 2023

Grandmaster Caz - Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bronx Block Party

Source: iOne / iOne

The Hip-Hop 50th Block Festival went down in The Bronx, on Sedgwick Avenue where it all started, on Saturday, August 12, and we were on the scene. Iconic MCs like Mr. Cheeks, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, Peter Gunz, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and more, and even NBA point guard Kyrie Irving, checked in to salute the culture.

50 years strong.

Watch the recap above.

CL Smooth - Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bronx Block Party

Source: iOne / iOne

Hip-Hop 50th Festival Recap: KRS-One, Grandmaster Caz, Peter Gunz, CL Smooth & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

