Indiana Residents Can Now Virtually Audition for American Idol

If you’ve ever dreamed about being a star, now might be your chance. We’re all familiar with American Idol, the iconic TV show that has created stars, and jokes out of some. Indiana Hoosiers now have the opportunity to VIRTUALLY audition. Yea, you heard that right, virtual auditions. This is the fourth year in a row that this virtual audition will be held. The virtual auditions are accessible to all 50 states.

American Idol is one of the biggest televised singing competition shows that searches for talented vocalists across the United States. Contestants compete with each other through auditions, performances, and eliminations. The show has launched many successful music careers and became a cultural staple point since its debut in 2002. The current judges of the show are Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, & Katy Perry.

If you’ve been dying to show your talent to the world, August 18th could be your day! Contestants can submit their auditions HERE. You might want to hurry though, we’re sure that applicants will be applying like rapid-fire!

