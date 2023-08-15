Meagan Good hopped on Instagram to give her followers yet another reason why she’s a 42-year-old badass, and we can’t stop staring!

Meagan Good Is Eating 42

Meagan Good and fine wine both get better with time! The Harlem actress is out here defying age, and we are in awe. Good recently posted a sexy picture of her posing in a simple white t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts, and homegirl looks flawless! She paired her effortless look with tan ankle-strap heels, soft glam makeup, hoop earrings, and a ring. Her locs flowed down her waist, giving her a wild and free look.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods thespian posted her steamy pictures to her Instagram account with the caption, “ʙᴏᴜᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋ ᴍʏ ᴊᴀᴄᴋɪᴇ ʀᴏʙɪɴsᴏɴ ʏᴇᴀʀ ᴏᴜᴛ ᴅᴀ ᴘᴀʀᴋ. ” The post garnered over 700,000 likes, and her comment section was buzzing with praise and people pleading with the model to share her workout, diet, and skin regimen.

Forty-two seems like Good’s year of revelation. The recently divorced entrepreneur posted a video of her getting a tattoo that reads, “Love her but leave her wild.” In the video, you can hear Good talking about her life journey. “I try to just be very self-aware. And I know what I want to put into the world, and I’m still learning what I’m supposed to put into the world. And so, quitting, or giving up, or not winning is not an option, and winning to me is very personal. It’s not the world’s standards of me winning. It’s my standard between me and God.”

Good turned 42 on August 8th. She commemorated her birthday with a gorgeous Instagram post of her rocking a strapless, emerald gown. According to People, the star celebrated her day with rumored boyfriend Jonathan Majors. The pair were spotted walking in West Hollywood, California.

Meagan Good Is Owning 42 In Mini Denim Shorts And A Sexy White Tee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com