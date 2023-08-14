Now’s Your Chance To Cop Prince’s Versace Watch On eBay

Prince was an iconic artist who set fashion trends and often designed the concepts for his impeccable onstage looks. One of his favorite fashion designers was Versace. He was friends with Gianni and Donatella, whose clothes and accessories he wore. Donatella paid tribute to him with a recent show featuring his signature color.

One of the Versace accessories Prince favored was a watch. That watch is officially up for sale through eBay. This is part of a collection of seven timepieces from Paul Hoyt’s Connoisseur of Time, a watch dealership that specializes in celebrity watches. Watches owned by actor Steve Martin, actress Greta Garbo and Siegfried and Roy are part of the collection.

But it’s Prince’s Versace Medusa watch that would garner the most interest among music fans. The gold watch has a Medusa head on the dial and has one special customization, likely done by Prince himself.

“It exudes an air of Prince’s unique style,” Hoyt told GQ, “and the band even comes with an extra homemade hole, presumably to better fit Prince’s small wrist.”

The watch comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Prince’s first wife, Mayte Garcia, who says it was among the items they owned at their home in Marbella, Spain.

Prince memorabilia, especially more personal pieces have gone for hundreds of thousands at auction. In 2017, a Versace-designed walking stick went for over $22,000.

Despite the ubiquitous Apple watch, old-school timepieces remain in-demand collector’s items even without celebrity provenance, though that only enhances their future value. At Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons this summer, a Tik Tok account identified the top celebrity watches worn by party attendees.

It’s no surprise that Jay-Z had on the most costly watch, a Patek Phillipe Vintage Reference 2499 watch potentially worth over $7 million. Tom Brady sported a Patek Phillipe Nautilus worth $97,500. Kevin Hart‘s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar retails for $118,450, and James Harden’s Richard Mille RM 030 goes for $190,000. DJ Khaled must be making money because his watch, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked watch is worth $450,000. Other highlights include Travis Scott’s Richard Mille RM 69 erotic, which retails for $850,000.

Prince’s watch may not bring in those big numbers but how many people can say that they own the watch of a prolific musician who won multiple Grammys and an Oscar, recorded 39 studio albums in his lifetime, claimed a color for himself, and created #1 hits for other stars of his era including Chaka Khan, Stevie Nicks, The Bangles and Sinead O’Connor?

“The feeling of personal connection to the celebrity strikes a strong chord with buyers, aficionados, and fans alike,” Hoyt said. “The notion of connecting with their past experiences through their watches is incredibly compelling.”

Now’s Your Chance To Cop Prince’s Versace Watch On eBay was originally published on cassiuslife.com