The post Timothy Simpkins Sentenced For The 2021 Timberview High School Shooting appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Timothy Simpkins Sentenced For The 2021 Timberview High School Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
UPDATED: WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration
-
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?