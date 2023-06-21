Mullet competition returning to 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you’ve got the best ‘flow’ this one’s for you.
The Indiana State Fair is looking for 15 majestic mullets to compete live in the USA Mullet Championship on Saturday, July 29.
The winner will take home $500 and earn a spot in the USA Mullet Champaionship’s Top 25 Mane Event.
You can register online HERE.
