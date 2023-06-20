Celebrity News

Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels

Published on June 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
"Real Housewives Of Potomac" Premiere Party

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

After rumors swarming for months, it has been official that Monique Samuels has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels.

The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed that former The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, has officially filed for divorce from the former Washington NFL player. According to People, though Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15. Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing on Wednesday, which should finalize their divorce.

Monique Samuels

Source: SOPHY HOLLAND / Bravo TV

The couple displayed their marriage for the world on The Real Housewives of Potomac for 3 seasons and after the drama escalated into a physical fight with cast member Candiace Dillard, the Samuels left the franchise. They moved onto ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ but departed after 1 season.

Monique and Chris wed in 2012  and have 3 children together; sons Christopher (9) and Chase (3) and daughter Milan (7).

Also See:

After RHOP Reunion Monique Samuels Went Live To Quit!? [VIDEO]

Candiace Dillard Talks Infamous RHOP Fight With Monique Samuels

DJ QuickSilva & Wife Ashley Join Monique Samuels And The Cast of ‘Love &Marriage: DC’

Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close