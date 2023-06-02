Man who killed mail carrier in 2020 will serve 30 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis man guilty of killing United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier Angela Summers in April 2020 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2020, at approximately 3:57 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to North Denny Street in Indianapolis in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived at the scene and located a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee, later identified as Summers, shot and laying on the front porch of the residence.

Ms. Summers was working as a letter carrier and was delivering mail on her route at the time she was shot.

Cushingberry “aggressively approached” Summers in the 400 block of North Denny Street and pursued her to a neighbor’s porch. It was there Summers sprayed Cushingberry in defense. In response, he shot her once in the chest and then fled the scene.

Summers was later transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Cushingberry eventually admitted to police that he shot her.

