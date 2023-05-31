State Rep. Jim Lucas arrested Wednesday morning after crashing on Interstate 65

JACKSON COUNTY — Indiana State Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested Wednesday morning by Indiana State Police in Jackson County.
Lucas, 58, was booked in the Jackson County jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
According to jail records, Lucas was booked at 3:46 a.m.
State police confirm Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65, just north of Seymour at around midnight.
He left the scene in the vehicle initially.
His vehicle was found by the Seymour Police Department a short time later at a different location with Rep. Lucas being located nearby.
Lucas represents District 69 in Indiana which covers portions of Jackson, Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties.
Read more from WRTV here
