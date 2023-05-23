Sen. Tim Scott Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Monday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The Senate’s only Black Republican, Scott kicked off the campaign in his hometown of North Charleston, on the campus of Charleston Southern University, his alma mater, and a private school affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

In a speech, Scott emphasized his personal background, his family, and the “miracle of America.” Scott declared “I am America” as he blasted the “radical left” for “pushing us into a culture of grievances instead of a culture of greatness.” Criticizing the “liberal lie that our country is evil,” he said he is the “candidate the far left fears the most.”

He went on to criticize President Biden, whom he called “weak,” and what he described as a “nation in retreat.” There was no mention of the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

A source of strength for Scott will be his campaign bank account. He enters the 2024 race with more cash on hand than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history, with $22 million left in his campaign account at the end of his 2022 campaign that he can transfer to his presidential coffers.

