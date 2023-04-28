Julian King Shares Amazing Moment Between Him and John Legend:

RNB FEST 2023 We had RNB FEST 2023 Performer Julian King stop by to talk to Mina SayWhat.
Julian King is a former contestant on The Voice, America’s undiscovered talent TV series, where he got to work with John Legend. Prior to his experience with the voice, he spent some time in China. He then was called back to the States to be a contestant on the Voice.
Julian had an unforgettable experience on the set of The Voice. King was in fact the only contestant that John Legend used the “Block button” on in the show. “The block button can only be used once by coaches on the show. It allows for a coach to block out another coach of their choice so they can’t work with the contestant”. According to Masslive.com
His most memorable moment came when he was nervous to perform on stage. King said that John Legend spoke words to him that he will never forget..
Watch the full interview below
