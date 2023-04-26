Tyrese is back in the news after being ordered to pay $636K in child support and legal fees to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, on Tuesday.
A major topic of the case was his failure to pay the monthly $10K order he received last August. Tyrese openly expressed his belief that the amount was unfair and that the judge was biased and racist towards his team. The heated trial also led to the R&B singer being held in contempt of court—an offense he could have been (but was not) arrested for.
“On behalf of all fathers and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place, we will appeal,” Tyrese stated.
He and Samantha announced their split in 2020. The two share one daughter together, 4 year old, Soraya Lee Gibson.
Tyrese had this to say following the latest trial:
Gary’s Tea: Tyrese Ordered to Pay $636K for Child Support and Legal Fees [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
