Blue wins Mascot of the Year for 3rd time

INDIANAPOLIS — He did it again!
Blue, mascot of the Indianapolis Colts, was named the NFL Mascot of the Year this week.
This is Blue’s third time winning the award. He also won in 2016 and 2019.
The award is voted on by fellow NFL mascots.
Blue makes around 300 performances each year, including 125 free school shows, according to the Colts.
Blue was also awarded the 2023 Anchor in the Community award, his third as well, given to the mascot who has the greatest impact on their community.
This past season, Blue teamed up to help provide Christmas for 12 families in need.
He also became the face of the Indiana Donor Network, whose mission is to save lives through organ donation, and the Indiana Blood Center for a blood drive campaign throughout the state of Indiana.
