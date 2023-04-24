Pennsylvania state police for looking the 43-year-old former Jackass star. The warrant was issued following an alleged physical altercation, that took place in Pocopson Township. According to EW. Margera was involved in a physical falling-out with someone who endured minor injuries. Margera fled the scene before authorities arrived into an unknown “wooded area”.
RELATED: Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
Bam Margera has been arrested twice last month. Margera was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and later that month, was arrested again for public intoxication.
Margera is facing over five criminal charges. one count of simple assault, one count of harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another.
Margera has not been located yet.
RELATED: #BadTrip: Eric Andre & Lil Rel Howery Buddy Prank ‘Bad Trip’ Film Hits No. 1 On Netflix
PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father