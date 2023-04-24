The Fix with Karen: Could Usher Be Next Year’s Big Game Halftime Performer?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Diddy Said Only His Mom And This ONE Celebrity Can Call Him Sean

Diddy was on James Corden doing Carpool Karaoke, when he said only one celebrity can call him Sean. Who is it? Click the link below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD_TK0tptfc

Gayle King and Charles Officially Announce Their New Show

Gayle King stopped by Charles Barkley’s TNT NBA show to announce their new CNN partnership. The show is titled King Charles-as in Gayle King and Charles Barkley. Gayle talked about their work styles and how the last thing she wanted was another job. The show premieres Wednesday nights this Fall.

Source: https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1649844765368934400

Ben Affleck Said His Wife, Jennifer Lopez Can Eat Whatever She Wants

It’s not often—or everrr—that we hear Ben Affleck swooning over his wife, Jennifer Lopez. He was talking to Drew Barrymore who asked him if he keeps ‘cheat drawer’ of food in the house.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF_TbsTKzP0

Could Usher Be Next Year’s Big Game Halftime Performer?

After Rihanna’s Big Game performance, social media decided to begin the process for next year’s halftime performance and Usher’s name was thrown around a lot. Usher was asked if he would be interested in doing the performance. Usher better call Jay-Z and make that happen!

Source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_xXqclrA10