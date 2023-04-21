Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed 79 bills on Thursday, bringing this legislation sessions total to 93 bills signed into law.

Among the bills signed by Holcomb were Senate Bill 43, House Bill 1186, House Bill 1286 and House Bill 1365.

Senate Bill 43 aims to correct staffing issues at 911 call centers.

The bill bans public safety agencies from establishing a residency requirement for 911 dispatchers.

In 2020, the Indiana general assembly designated 911 operators as first responders in Indiana code.

Because of that designation, some agencies require that 911 operators live in the community in which they serve.

House Bill 1186 will require people to stand 25 feet away from a police officer if the office makes that request during an incident.

There was opposition on this bill arguing it will not help relations between community members and police.

House Bill 1286 was signed and will require coroners in Indiana to test for xylazine in people who die from drug overdose.

House Bill 1365 will outlawing ‘switch’ devices that turn handguns into machine guns.

Under this bill, guns modified with an auto-sear are outlawed just like other machine guns.

Possessing a firearm with a switch is a level 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison if convicted.

