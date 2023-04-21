Celebrity News

Fat Joe To Advocate For Transparent Healthcare Pricing On Capitol Hill

Published on April 21, 2023

Rapper Fat Joe will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advocate for fair healthcare prices. The Hill reports the New York rapper will meet with lawmakers and White House officials next week on behalf of Power to the Patients, a nonprofit that advocates for healthcare price transparency. He’s also scheduled to headline a performance hosted by the nonprofit next Thursday ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. He’s said millions of Americans have been dragged into debt due to the high cost of healthcare.

More on this story here: https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3959156-rapper-fat-joe-to-join-lawmakers-on-capitol-hill-to-fight-for-drug-price-transparency/

