Purdue’s Zach Edey puts his name in NBA Draft, while maintaining college eligibility

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s Zach Edey announced on Tuesday via Twitter his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.
The 2022-23 consensus National Player of the Year noted he will maintain his college eligibility while going through the draft process. Edey swept all six National Player of the Year Awards, along with countless other awards for his accomplishments this season.
According to Purdue Athletics, he became the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season, ranking sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607), the only player in the NCAA database to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)