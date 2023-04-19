Morgan Freeman Opens Up About Black Relations

Morgan Freeman is reiterating his views on race relations. During an interview with the Sunday Times, the actor said there are two things he publicly doesn’t like — Black History Month and the term “African-American.” He calls both an insult, asking why his race is relegated to one month and added he doesn’t subscribe to the term “African-American.” He also said most “black people in this part of the world are mongrels” and Africa is spoken about like it’s a country when it’s a continent. In 2005, Freeman also explained to 60 Minutes that he opposed the celebration of Black History Month because “Black history is American history.”
What are your thoughts?
More on this story here: https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2023/04/18/morgan-freeman-says-bhm-and-african-american-are-insults/
