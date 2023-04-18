The Weeknd Debuts New Song At Metro Boomin’s Coachella Set

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd surprised everyone at Coachella by debuting a new song from his upcoming album. On Friday night Metro Boomin closed out the first night of Coachella and brought out several guest including The Weeknd, Diddy, 21 Savage and John Legend. Diddy, the Weeknd and 21 performed “Creepin” but Abel decided to stick around on stage to perform the new single reportedly called “Double Fantasy.” He recently announce his new album “The Idol Vol. 1” will be the companion album to his upcoming TV series of the same name.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/metro-boomin-brings-future-weeknd-164231261.html