Queen Latifah and More Selected For Library Of Congress

Published on April 18, 2023

Queen Latifah Red Table Talk

Source: Huy Doan / Red Table Talk

“All Hail To The Queen!”

Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee and a handful of other artists are making U.S. history. On Wednesday, the Library of Congress announced 25 songs were added to the National Recording Registry this year. They include tracks from Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee, Madonna, Mariah Carey and more. With the addition of Latifah’s album “All Hail The Queen” it makes the New Jersey rapper the first-ever female MC to be included in the National Recording Registry. Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” is the first Reggeaton song to ever be inducted.

More on this story here: https://www.theroot.com/queen-latifah-makes-history-as-1st-ever-female-rapper-i-1850333733

queen latifah

