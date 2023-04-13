Michael B. Jordan, Doja Cat, And More Named In ‘Time 100 The World’s Most Influential People’ Issue

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

TIME revealed their 2023 TIME 100 list, including notable names like Beyoncé, Angela Bassett, Doja Cat, Brittney Griner, Michael B Jordan, Venus Williams, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

The annual list spotlights those who contributed significantly to the world in their respective areas. The prestigious honor recognizes everyone from entertainers to political figures. The publication taps into the peers of the honoree to express why they deserve the recognition.

Ryan Coogler on Michael B. Jordan: “With this year’s Creed III, he took on a new role—feature-film director—and handled it with aplomb. I knew he would…The world sees the press tours, the interviews, and the edited behind-the-scenes footage, but I am deeply familiar with the reality. Marathon conversations with actors. Budget meetings when you realize cutting part of the story is the only way forward. Post­production hours when your own mistakes laugh at you from the footage. It’s like climbing a mountain summit through enemy territory with your heart exposed. But I knew Mike had it in him. Because over that quarter-­century of work, nothing was given to him. Everything was earned. And I strongly believe that his best work is still to come.”

Doja Cat also snagged a cover. The rapper will be performing at the TIME100 Gala for the ABC special, hosted by Jennifer Coolidge. TIME100: Most Influential People airs Sunday, April 30 at 7/6 central on ABC.

Baz Luhrmann on Doja Cat : “I’ve worked with all kinds of artists, but with a certain few you connect on a deeper level. For me, Doja Cat is one of those artists. She’s at the top because she works to bring everything she does to the highest possible level….She can’t be boxed in. She’s a rapper, a singer, a performance artist—she’s the canvas on which she expresses a character or an idea.” You can read the rest of the list time.com/time100.

