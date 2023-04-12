Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows

Bruno Mars is headed to the Theater at MGM National Harbor for two shows this season on June 6th and June 7th. The MGM National Harbor is the perfect backdrop as it sits on the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14, starting at 10 a.m. ET.
