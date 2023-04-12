JC

Rihanna Becomes Most Followed Woman On Twitter

Rihanna Becomes Most Followed Woman On Twitter

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna

Source: Gray Sorrenti / Harper’s Bazaar

Rihanna is now the most followed woman on Twitter after surpassing Katy Perry. Rihanna has over 108-point-two million followers. Social Blade reports that her account is the fourth-most followed in the world. Her closest competitors are Justin Bieber, former President Barack Obama, and Elon Musk, who is the most followed person on the app with over 134-million followers.

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/rihanna-most-followed-woman-twitter-katy-perry

RELATED TAGS

rihanna Rihanna on Twitter

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close