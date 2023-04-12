Rihanna Becomes Most Followed Woman On Twitter

Rihanna is now the most followed woman on Twitter after surpassing Katy Perry. Rihanna has over 108-point-two million followers. Social Blade reports that her account is the fourth-most followed in the world. Her closest competitors are Justin Bieber, former President Barack Obama, and Elon Musk, who is the most followed person on the app with over 134-million followers.
More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/rihanna-most-followed-woman-twitter-katy-perry
