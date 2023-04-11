Neighbors blame out of hand party for 40+ shots fired

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says parties at short-term rentals are becoming a trend in Indianapolis.

The properties can be homes rented through apps like Airbnb or Vrbo and often turn into parties with drug use or gun violence.

“It’s scary but it’s not the first Airbnb and you hear it all over the city,” One neighbor said.

That neighbor who wished to have her name not mentioned said she heard several gun shots coming from a home off North Walcott Street over the weekend.

Neighbors tell WRTV that it sounded like a warzone.

