Neighbors blame out of hand party for 40+ shots fired

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says parties at short-term rentals are becoming a trend in Indianapolis.
The properties can be homes rented through apps like Airbnb or Vrbo and often turn into parties with drug use or gun violence.
“It’s scary but it’s not the first Airbnb and you hear it all over the city,” One neighbor said.
That neighbor who wished to have her name not mentioned said she heard several gun shots coming from a home off North Walcott Street over the weekend.
Neighbors tell WRTV that it sounded like a warzone.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?