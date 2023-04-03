Jalen Hood-Schifino leaving IU, declares for NBA draft

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has decided to not return to school for his sophomore season and declare for the 2023 NBA draft.

Hood-Schifino, the Big Ten freshman of the year, averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game for the Hoosiers.

The 2023 NBA draft is set for Thursday, June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

The news was reported by Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.