Sports

Jalen Hood-Schifino leaving IU, declares for NBA draft

Published on April 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Jalen Hood-Schifino

Source: (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) / (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has decided to not return to school for his sophomore season and declare for the 2023 NBA draft.

Hood-Schifino, the Big Ten freshman of the year, averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game for the Hoosiers.

The 2023 NBA draft is set for Thursday, June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

The news was reported by Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

RELATED TAGS

college basketball Indiana University INDY News Sports WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close