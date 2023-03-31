Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala

Actress Nia Long is coming to Indianapolis.
She’ll be speaking at the 2023 Annual Steward Speakers Gala on April 13 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.
Long replaces Sanaa Lathan who had been slated for the gala.
For information, visit stewardspeakers.org.
