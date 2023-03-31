Indy

Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala

Published on March 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
EBONY Power 100 - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Actress Nia Long is coming to Indianapolis.

She’ll be speaking at the 2023 Annual Steward Speakers Gala on April 13 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

Long replaces Sanaa Lathan who had been slated for the gala.

For information, visit stewardspeakers.org.

RELATED TAGS

Indianapolis INDY News Nia Long Sanaa Lathan Steward Speakers Series

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close