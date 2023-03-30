WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — Army officials are working to understand how two Black Hawk helicopters crashed, killing nine soldiers.

It happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky last night during a planned training mission and every soldier on board the helicopters died.

The helicopters had “black boxes” and army officials say an investigation into exactly how this happened is underway.

Brigadier General John Lubas says: “The pilots were using night-vision equipment.” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says: “it’s a tragic day after nine soldiers died when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed on a training mission.”

The post Nine Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Helicopter Crash In Kentucky appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Nine Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Helicopter Crash In Kentucky was originally published on wibc.com