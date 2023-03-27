WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Latto is known for serving LEWKS and was spotted on the scene this week at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards turning heads in a Rick Owens gown that we love.

For her stunning appearance, the “Big Energy” rapper showed off her killer fashion sense in a gorgeous Rick Ownes gown that was perfect on her. The red, strapless dress fit her like a glove as she showed off her curvy figure through the dress’ tight frame. The ankle-length dress also had a small slit at the back to show off her ankles and black strappy shoes.

She paired the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself and wore her blonde hair in tight, spiral curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face, which of course was beaten with the most stunning glam all while enhancing her natural beauty.

Latto took to the red carpet of the annual award show as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Check out the stunning look below.

This look was styled by Latto’s longtime stylist, Hottie Toddy, who is also responsible for many of the beauty’s latest looks, including her yellow Avirex ensemble that we loved from the “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video shoot with Lola Brooke and Yung Miami.

Latto is becoming one of our favorite fashion girls and we’re here for it!

Beauties, what do you think about Latto’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

Latto Is Stunning In Rick Owens At 2023 iHeart Radio Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com