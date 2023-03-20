WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this week absolutely serving in a mesh black catsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable mesh ensemble while stepping outside in NYC for a night on the town. The all-black look was from the designer Nensi Dojaka and currently retails for $340.

The mesh look fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She paired the look with a Chanel handbag and a pair of Tom Ford heels that she copped for $2,390 and served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram.

As for her hair, she traded in her jet black locs for a sleek and straight platinum blonde wig with a middle part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town. She even included a video of herself having the time of her life while being outside while “Act Bad” played in the background and with that, she’s officially our mood for the rest of 2023.

Check out the stylish photo dump below.

Yung Miami is officially outside and we love that for her!

Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ In NYC In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com