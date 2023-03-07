Jeff Johnson joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain what’s going on in Atlanta, Georgia after 23 people were arrested Sunday and face domestic terrorism charges.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jeff fills us in on the back story, what’s really going on here, and the fact only 2 of these people arrested were even from the state of Georgia, whereas everyone else came from other parts of the country and even France.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to him explain everything you need to know in 3 Things With Jeff Johnson from March 7, 2023.
See Also: “Cop City,” Fatal Activist Shooting Cause Massive Protests in Atlanta
See Also: Tyler Perry To Donate $2.75M To Atlanta’s Low-Income Senior Citizens
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
3 Things With Jeff Johnson: 23 Protesters Charged With Terrorism in Atlanta [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star