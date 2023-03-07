Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and more announce stop at Noblesville this summer

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

NOBLESVILLE — Snoop Dogg has announced a summer tour in Noblesville featuring several very special guests.

The High School Reunion tour with Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama will stop at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, July 20.

This is a star-studded tour and is guaranteed to bring out a crowd.

Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7. For presale details click here.

The general on-sale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday March 10 at 9 a.m. Local Time here.