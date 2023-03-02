The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Michael B. Jordan On Forgiving Himself

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Garcelle Beauvais Has Words for Lisa Renna

After 8 seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Renna is leaving the show. Things between Lisa and Garcelle Beauvais weren’t always easy and Lisa said that now she is gone, Garcelle goin have to show up! Garcelle got her message and had this to say. Sherri Shepherd ain’t no what to do when Garcelle got spicy!

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07jKBMuwv3w

Larsa Pippen on Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus

Let’s head on down to Miami and see what’s going on with Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen. She was on The Tamron Hall Show and Tamron wasted no time asking her, ‘why date Michael Jordan’s son knowing Scottie and Michael are not on good terms?’ I know you want to know the math-Larsa is 16 years older than Marcus. She said Scottie Pippen was 10 years older than her. While she did not want to speak in detail about it she said she has met Marcus’ mom and famous dad and everyone is fine with it.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym5KCRZmL78

Michael B. Jordan On Forgiving Himself

Creed 3 is in theaters this Friday. The film is about forgiveness, forgiveness of others, forgiveness of self. Michael B Jordan was asked what is one thing he’s had to forgive himself for.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Cw4D_aGkQ&t=2s

Set your reminders right now! This Saturday on Netflix Chris Rock will do the first-ever live stand up special airing at 10pm EST. It is titled, Selective Outrage. He will discuss the Will Smith incident for the first time in detail. Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes will be featured. According to reports, there will be a live pre-show titled The Show Before the Show that will air with Leslie Jones, Deon Cole, and Arsenio Hall. After Rock’s performance, the night will end with The Show After the Show, featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove, and Arsenio Hall.

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/02/28/chris-rock-will-talk-about-will-smiths-oscars-slap-in-his-upcoming-live-netflix-special/