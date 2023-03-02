The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Michael B. Jordan On Forgiving Himself

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Garcelle Beauvais Has Words for Lisa Renna
After 8 seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Renna is leaving the show. Things between Lisa and Garcelle Beauvais weren’t always easy and Lisa said that now she is gone, Garcelle goin have to show up! Garcelle got her message and had this to say. Sherri Shepherd ain’t no what to do when Garcelle got spicy!
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07jKBMuwv3w
Larsa Pippen on Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus
Let’s head on down to Miami and see what’s going on with Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen. She was on The Tamron Hall Show and Tamron wasted no time asking her, ‘why date Michael Jordan’s son knowing Scottie and Michael are not on good terms?’ I know you want to know the math-Larsa is 16 years older than Marcus. She said Scottie Pippen was 10 years older than her. While she did not want to speak in detail about it she said she has met Marcus’ mom and famous dad and everyone is fine with it.
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym5KCRZmL78
Michael B. Jordan On Forgiving Himself
Creed 3 is in theaters this Friday. The film is about forgiveness, forgiveness of others, forgiveness of self. Michael B Jordan was asked what is one thing he’s had to forgive himself for.
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Cw4D_aGkQ&t=2s
Set your reminders right now! This Saturday on Netflix Chris Rock will do the first-ever live stand up special airing at 10pm EST. It is titled, Selective Outrage. He will discuss the Will Smith incident for the first time in detail. Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes will be featured. According to reports, there will be a live pre-show titled The Show Before the Show that will air with Leslie Jones, Deon Cole, and Arsenio Hall. After Rock’s performance, the night will end with The Show After the Show, featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove, and Arsenio Hall.
Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/02/28/chris-rock-will-talk-about-will-smiths-oscars-slap-in-his-upcoming-live-netflix-special/
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced