First-time mother, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child together on social media. Palmer and Jackson, both 29 years old made the big announcement via Instagram in a series of photos. She reveals the baby’s name is Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

In December 2022, the Akeelah and the Bee actress announced her pregnancy for the first time live on television during her monologue for Saturday Night Live.

Palmer said during the NBC show, “There’s some stories going around, folks have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight.” She said, “I am,” before showing the audience her bump.

Palmer and Jackson began dating in the summer of 2021, shortly after Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, appeared in Insecure alongside Palmer.

Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Born, Welcomes Baby Boy was originally published on thebeatdfw.com