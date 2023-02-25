Indianapolis man hopes to curb gun violence by teaching music to youth in school

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence in Indianapolis is a problem plaguing the city’s youth.

One Indianapolis man knows all too well the impacts killings can have.

“I don’t think kids now a days understand the results for their actions,” Allegiant Prep Academy music teacher George Haynes said.

George Haynes has been a fixture at Allegiant Prep Academy since the start of the year. He is working to inspire the next generation.

The soft-spoken Haynes will tell you that he felt like he had to come back home to make a difference in his community.

“I was in the film industry doing production in Atlanta, Georgia before I came here,” Haynes said.

The date was December 29, 2021.

“He was one of my close friends,” Haynes said.

37-year-old DeJuan Alexander was found shot and killed near 46th and Keystone Avenue on the Indy’s north side.