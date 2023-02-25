Indianapolis man hopes to curb gun violence by teaching music to youth in school

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence in Indianapolis is a problem plaguing the city’s youth.
One Indianapolis man knows all too well the impacts killings can have.
“I don’t think kids now a days understand the results for their actions,” Allegiant Prep Academy music teacher George Haynes said.
George Haynes has been a fixture at Allegiant Prep Academy since the start of the year. He is working to inspire the next generation.
The soft-spoken Haynes will tell you that he felt like he had to come back home to make a difference in his community.
“I was in the film industry doing production in Atlanta, Georgia before I came here,” Haynes said.
The date was December 29, 2021.
“He was one of my close friends,” Haynes said.
37-year-old DeJuan Alexander was found shot and killed near 46th and Keystone Avenue on the Indy’s north side.
“We did music together and I kind of stopped doing music because of that – so I needed to find out what direction I wanted to go in,” Haynes added.
Haynes found Allegiant Prep Academy and went back to something that has always been a constant in his life.
“I just felt like I needed some guidance when I was in school, so I just wanted to be the person that I needed to the youth,” Haynes told WRTV.
Haynes is working to teach and mentor students at Allegiant Prep Academy like Treasure Edwards.
“He told me that if I keep up signing when I grow up, I can be what I want to be,” Edwards said.
