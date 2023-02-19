Häagen-Dazs Donates $100K to Beauty Industry Nonprofit, Support Creatives In An Effort To Help Highlight The Underrepresented In The Beauty Industry

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Häagen-Dazs has donated $100k to nonprofit Support Creatives to help fund the organization’s goal in aiding beauty creatives.

Häagen-Dazs is on a mission to highlight the underrepresented tastemakers and creators in the beauty industry with its new campaign, #ThatsDazs. This initiative uplifts a new generation of creatives and provides a platform for them to showcase their artistry. Häagen-Dazs and Support Creatives have also collaborated on a beauty photoshoot to showcase the ice cream brand’s latest dessert, Butter Cookie Cone.

For the photoshoot, photographer Michael Dueñas aimed to tell a creative story using the colors and textures of the Butter Cookie Cone. “I came up with the inspiration for the shoot with Support Creatives and Häagen-Dazs from the textures and colors of the butter cookie cone. The different flavors have their own identity; strawberry with vibrant and bright colors; chocolate and vanilla couldn’t be more opposite in their color schemes. The ice cream had a soft sheen to it and the cone had a very unique texture. I wanted the makeup and clothing to match each flavor to resemble how the ice cream and the toppings have the same color scheme. The clothing all had a unique texture and sheen to it to match the butter cookie cones’ individual looks,” remarked Dueñas.

Support Creatives provides opportunities for beauty creatives to flourish through mentorship programs, financial assistance, and education resources. For information about Support Creatives, click here.

