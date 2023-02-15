CLOSE
Singer/TV Personality K. Michelle was a special guest on Ryan Cameron Uncensored this week. K. Michelle was very transparent speaking about her about touring with R.Kelly, representing Memphis, TN as a singer and carrying it on her back, the violence in Memphis being placed on a national spotlight by the murder of Tyre Nichols, and speaking on the recent passings of cultural icons in Gangsta Boo & Young Dolph. But what caught Ryan Cameron & Big Ray off guard was the number of personal assistants she’s had to hire but ultimately fire. And trust, they
weren’t let go over cold coffee.
Watch the interview below:
K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?! Shares With Ryan Cameron