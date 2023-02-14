Teyana Taylor Previews Her Air Jordan 1 Collaboration With Heavy Harlem Vibes

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor continues her run of dominance over the fashion, music, and art worlds with her new collaboration with Nike. On her Instagram, Taylor and Nike gave fans a first look at the Air Jordan 1 high-top with Taylor’s signature rose on the tongue.

Per Hybebeast, the shoe’s design incorporates black oversized leather swooshes with zig-zag stitching on the right and the left shoe’s embroidered swoosh is red with green embroidery suggesting a rose’s thorns. The right shoe’s tongue includes a rose-themed swoosh attachment and on the left shoe’s tongue, there is a hidden text that says, “A ROSE from Harlem.” The sneaker collaboration uses the Formula 23 foam for a lighter and more comfortable fit. She has the shoes laced in red on one shoe and gold on the other.

Taylor teased the upcoming release in her caption wearing leather pants while standing on steps strewn with rose petals and surrounded by white candles. She did not announce a release date, instead just said it was “coming soon” in her post.

Sneakertigger has an even closer look at the shoe, with gold laces on both shoes, showing multiple angles.

Officially, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 CMFT, Hypebeast expects them to roll out in late 2023 with an approximate price tag of $150.

Taylor has had previous collaborations with adidas Originals and Reebok. The shoes seem to reflect her designation as “the rose from Harlem” which is both a song on her K.T.SE. album and was a term originally coined by Tupac. His posthumous poetry book The Rose That Grew From Concrete was released in 2000.

Taylor was most recently at Super Bowl LVII with a brand-new Jeep Wagoneer provided by the company. So, her brand collabos ain’t stopping no time soon.

Taylor’s branching out into acting as well. She just starred in A Thousand and One directed by A.V. Rockwell, which won her rave reviews when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Taylor is also starring in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Taylor hasn’t yet announced her role but she did say she’s hyped about people seeing more of her film work.

“You know what’s crazy? I seen it for the first time today — I was in the shower and I heard the commercial and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ and I hopped out,” Taylor told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘OK, cool, this is dope! I’m excited.’”

White Men Can’t Jump comes to Hulu May 19. Here’s how Twitter is feeling about Jack Harlow‘s movie debut:

