Rihanna & Her Baby Bump Rocked The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna took to the stages at State Farm Stadium at Super Bowl LVII at halftime and delivered a set that enraptured audiences in attendance and at home. As most who saw the show noticed, the Barbadian superstar appeared to be with child and the news was confirmed by her rep shortly after.

Rihanna, who turns 35 next week, showed off her signature bold style in a red outfit with a matching bustier and was back in an element her fans rarely get to see her in these days. Rihanna opened with “B&tch Better Have My Money” and hit other crowd-pleasing moments with “Umbrella” and “Work” among them.

According to Variety, a representative for the Savage X Fenty boss confirmed that she is expecting a second child after delivering a baby boy in May of 2022. As the outlet notes, it had been five years since Rihanna touched a stage in this fashion although she has enjoyed plenty of time in the limelight via her beauty and fashion brands.

Congratulations to Rihanna!

